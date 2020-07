6147 LEESBURG PIKE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking playground pool internet access

BRIGHT SUNLIT 3RD FLOOR APARTMENT WITH LARGE BALCONY. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN THE RENT (EXCEPT CABLE/INTERNET) 2 PARKING PASSES FOR THIS UNIT. MASTER BEDROOM HAS WALKING CLOSET, KITCHEN IS UPDATED WITH GAS RANGE, NEW FLOORS AND CABINETS. NEW VANITY IN BATHROOM, NEW HVAC, COMMUNITY AMENITIES INCLUDE OUTDOOR POOL AND PLAY GROUND. CLOSEST METRO IS SIVER LINE AT FALLS CHURCH EAST. UNLIMITED SHOPPING INCLUDES HOME DEPOT, NEW GIANT, TRADER JOES, BBB, AND MANY MORE STORES. RESTAURANTS GALORE. GOOD CREDIT IS REQUIRED. MINUTES TO 50, I-495, I-66, I-395, FALLS CHUCH CITY, ARLINGTON AND TYSON CORNERS.