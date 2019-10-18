3809 WHISPERING LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated fireplace ice maker

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful Detached Rambler in Sought after Community of Barcroft Hills! This Spacious home has over 2000 Square Feet of Living Space. 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, This home has a Remodeled Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, Quality Appliances and Lots of Cabinet Space! Enjoy your remodeled bathroom with a walk-in shower and soaking tub. This home includes Updated Plush Carpet, ceramic tiles, a wood-burning Fireplace and is Freshly Painted. This Home is a MUST SEE!!! Schools - Belvedere Elementary / Glasgow Middle / Justice High School