3809 WHISPERING LANE

Amenities
Beautiful Detached Rambler in Sought after Community of Barcroft Hills! This Spacious home has over 2000 Square Feet of Living Space. 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, This home has a Remodeled Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, Quality Appliances and Lots of Cabinet Space! Enjoy your remodeled bathroom with a walk-in shower and soaking tub. This home includes Updated Plush Carpet, ceramic tiles, a wood-burning Fireplace and is Freshly Painted. This Home is a MUST SEE!!! Schools - Belvedere Elementary / Glasgow Middle / Justice High School