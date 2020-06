7501 Ashby Ln #A

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly gym pool clubhouse fireplace

JUST CAME AVAILABLE THIS GEM OF AN APARTMENT HOME - JUST CAME AVAILABLE THIS GEM OF AN APARTMENT HOME!!!



EXCELLENT FORMER TENANT WAS RELOCATED AND IS AVAILABLE FOR YOU NOW!!!



UNIT SHOWS VERY NICE AND IS LIGHT FILLED AND SPACIOUS!!! NICE FLOOR PLAN WITH A SEPARATE DR, LARGE LR WITH FIREPLACE AND A SUN-ROOM AS WELL FOR EXTRA SPACE!!! KITCHEN IS FULLY EQUIPPED WITH LOTS OF ROOM TO COOK!!!



2 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHS AND WASHER AND DRYER!!!



PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED AND EXCELLENT LOCATION!!!



(RLNE5356423)