7338 MALLORY LANE
Last updated May 9 2019 at 6:08 AM

7338 MALLORY LANE

7338 Mallory Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7338 Mallory Lane, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Fabulous space! 4 finished levels. MBR loft/sitting room with fireplace! Huge eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar. Separate dining room. Very convenient location, close to Metro. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

