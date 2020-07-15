Amenities

7234 Lensfield Ct Available 08/16/20 Fabulous 3 Bedroom Townhouse in sought after Kingstowne - Welcome home to this beautiful three bedroom town home in the heart of sought after Kingstowne, Virginia! Available for move in mid August!



Open floor plan main level living area is inviting with a sunken living room, formal dining room, half bath and kitchen with an island and enough room for a table or office space. Beautiful hardwood floors in the living area with ceramic tile in the kitchen. Spacious deck with room to entertain backs to trees and peaceful surroundings.



The top floor has three good sized bedrooms with ample closet space. Renovated bathrooms with travertine tile. Huge master bedroom with three closets and a jetted bathtub!



Lower level is a large carpeted rec room with a wood burning fireplace that walks out to the back yard. Full bathroom, extra storage room, and separate laundry room with shelves and storage closets.



Apply online at www.hatchpropertymanagement.com/vacancies and pay a $60/adult application fee.



Pets are accepted on a case by case basis with additional pet fee and/or deposit.



Call for an appointment to see this beauty today! 703-966-2232



Equal Housing Opportunity



