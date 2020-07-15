All apartments in Kingstowne
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

7234 Lensfield Ct

7234 Lensfield Court · (703) 966-2232 ext. 1000
Location

7234 Lensfield Court, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7234 Lensfield Ct · Avail. Aug 16

$2,650

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
7234 Lensfield Ct Available 08/16/20 Fabulous 3 Bedroom Townhouse in sought after Kingstowne - Welcome home to this beautiful three bedroom town home in the heart of sought after Kingstowne, Virginia! Available for move in mid August!

Open floor plan main level living area is inviting with a sunken living room, formal dining room, half bath and kitchen with an island and enough room for a table or office space. Beautiful hardwood floors in the living area with ceramic tile in the kitchen. Spacious deck with room to entertain backs to trees and peaceful surroundings.

The top floor has three good sized bedrooms with ample closet space. Renovated bathrooms with travertine tile. Huge master bedroom with three closets and a jetted bathtub!

Lower level is a large carpeted rec room with a wood burning fireplace that walks out to the back yard. Full bathroom, extra storage room, and separate laundry room with shelves and storage closets.

Apply online at www.hatchpropertymanagement.com/vacancies and pay a $60/adult application fee.

Pets are accepted on a case by case basis with additional pet fee and/or deposit.

Call for an appointment to see this beauty today! 703-966-2232

Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE4666486)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7234 Lensfield Ct have any available units?
7234 Lensfield Ct has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7234 Lensfield Ct have?
Some of 7234 Lensfield Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7234 Lensfield Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7234 Lensfield Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7234 Lensfield Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 7234 Lensfield Ct is pet friendly.
Does 7234 Lensfield Ct offer parking?
No, 7234 Lensfield Ct does not offer parking.
Does 7234 Lensfield Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7234 Lensfield Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7234 Lensfield Ct have a pool?
No, 7234 Lensfield Ct does not have a pool.
Does 7234 Lensfield Ct have accessible units?
No, 7234 Lensfield Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7234 Lensfield Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 7234 Lensfield Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7234 Lensfield Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 7234 Lensfield Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
