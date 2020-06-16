All apartments in Kingstowne
Find more places like 7118 DIJOHN COURT DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kingstowne, VA
/
7118 DIJOHN COURT DR
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:06 AM

7118 DIJOHN COURT DR

7118 Dijohn Court Drive · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kingstowne
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7118 Dijohn Court Drive, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
media room
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Welcome to 7118 Dijohn Court Drive, a lovely 3-level townhouse with new windows backing to a treed common area in a fabulous Alexandria, VA location! This home features 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. The roomy kitchen includes a double sink, a ceiling fan and a pass-through into the dining area. The sun-filled living room features two windows that flood the room with natural light. Upstairs, master bedroom boasts two closets, a ceiling fan, a dressing area and a door to the upper level bath. The second bedroom offers a triple door closet, a ceiling fan and a window overlooking the treed common area. The bedrooms share the dual entry bath. Downstairs opens into the spacious rec room that offers a built-in desk and bookshelves, a double door storage closet and stairs leading up to the huge rear deck. This home is close to multiple Metro stations as well as all major commuter routes. You can walk to The Kingstowne Town Center, which offers shopping, dining and a 16-screen movie theater. Also close by are Huntley Meadows and Lee District Parks. Call us today to rent this great townhouse in Alexandria, VA!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7118 DIJOHN COURT DR have any available units?
7118 DIJOHN COURT DR has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7118 DIJOHN COURT DR have?
Some of 7118 DIJOHN COURT DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7118 DIJOHN COURT DR currently offering any rent specials?
7118 DIJOHN COURT DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7118 DIJOHN COURT DR pet-friendly?
No, 7118 DIJOHN COURT DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingstowne.
Does 7118 DIJOHN COURT DR offer parking?
Yes, 7118 DIJOHN COURT DR does offer parking.
Does 7118 DIJOHN COURT DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7118 DIJOHN COURT DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7118 DIJOHN COURT DR have a pool?
No, 7118 DIJOHN COURT DR does not have a pool.
Does 7118 DIJOHN COURT DR have accessible units?
No, 7118 DIJOHN COURT DR does not have accessible units.
Does 7118 DIJOHN COURT DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7118 DIJOHN COURT DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 7118 DIJOHN COURT DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 7118 DIJOHN COURT DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7118 DIJOHN COURT DR?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Elms Kingstowne
6008 Rock Cliff Ln
Kingstowne, VA 22315

Similar Pages

Kingstowne 1 BedroomsKingstowne 2 Bedrooms
Kingstowne Apartments with ParkingKingstowne Dog Friendly Apartments
Kingstowne Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAFort Belvoir, VARiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDNewington, VASilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MD
Dunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VATriangle, VALaurel Hill, VACheverly, MDDumfries, VAPeppermill Village, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDGlenarden, MDGreenbriar, VAMontclair, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity