7118 DIJOHN COURT DR

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking media room

Welcome to 7118 Dijohn Court Drive, a lovely 3-level townhouse with new windows backing to a treed common area in a fabulous Alexandria, VA location! This home features 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. The roomy kitchen includes a double sink, a ceiling fan and a pass-through into the dining area. The sun-filled living room features two windows that flood the room with natural light. Upstairs, master bedroom boasts two closets, a ceiling fan, a dressing area and a door to the upper level bath. The second bedroom offers a triple door closet, a ceiling fan and a window overlooking the treed common area. The bedrooms share the dual entry bath. Downstairs opens into the spacious rec room that offers a built-in desk and bookshelves, a double door storage closet and stairs leading up to the huge rear deck. This home is close to multiple Metro stations as well as all major commuter routes. You can walk to The Kingstowne Town Center, which offers shopping, dining and a 16-screen movie theater. Also close by are Huntley Meadows and Lee District Parks. Call us today to rent this great townhouse in Alexandria, VA!