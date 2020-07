Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fabulous home, open floor plan with gleaming hardwoods, soaring ceilings, skylights, granite, 42" cabinets, master suite with big tub and separate shower. Finished walk-out basement, low-maintenance yard, deck, one-car garage, new HVAC. Kingstowne amenities! (kingstowne org) Less than 3 miles to two Metros = easy trip to work! Also convenient to most military installations in the DC area: Andrews, Fort Belvoir, Pentagon, Will consider pets. Welcome!