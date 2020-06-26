All apartments in Kingstowne
6666 KELSEY POINT CIRCLE
Last updated July 16 2019 at 7:28 PM

6666 Kelsey Point Circle

6666 Kelsey Point Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6666 Kelsey Point Circle, Kingstowne, VA 22315
Rose Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very good location at North side of Kingstowne. Almost everything in the house cleaned and updated. Beautiful 3-bedroom 2 full 2 half-bathroom townhouse features a brightly lit main level with gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. The well-kept u-shaped kitchen has an in-kitchen pantry, double wall ovens, and a glass cooktop. With access to the deck, there is lots of natural light and allows lots of entertaining options. The master bedroom has an en-suite bath and stand-alone glass shower. The entry level has a large family room with a natural gas fireplace. There are several windows that keep the bottom level light, sliding glass doors give access to the lower deck that back to woods allowing privacy while enjoying the outdoors. With easy access to 95 and 495, the location of this home is hard to beat. Enjoy the ease of 6666 Kelsey Point Circle, Alexandria, VA 22315. Some minor items are still being updated and Garage door is waiting for the permission of the HOA to be replaced.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6666 KELSEY POINT CIRCLE have any available units?
6666 KELSEY POINT CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 6666 KELSEY POINT CIRCLE have?
Some of 6666 KELSEY POINT CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6666 KELSEY POINT CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
6666 KELSEY POINT CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6666 KELSEY POINT CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 6666 KELSEY POINT CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingstowne.
Does 6666 KELSEY POINT CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 6666 KELSEY POINT CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 6666 KELSEY POINT CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6666 KELSEY POINT CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6666 KELSEY POINT CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 6666 KELSEY POINT CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 6666 KELSEY POINT CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 6666 KELSEY POINT CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 6666 KELSEY POINT CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6666 KELSEY POINT CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6666 KELSEY POINT CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6666 KELSEY POINT CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
