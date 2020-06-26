Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Very good location at North side of Kingstowne. Almost everything in the house cleaned and updated. Beautiful 3-bedroom 2 full 2 half-bathroom townhouse features a brightly lit main level with gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. The well-kept u-shaped kitchen has an in-kitchen pantry, double wall ovens, and a glass cooktop. With access to the deck, there is lots of natural light and allows lots of entertaining options. The master bedroom has an en-suite bath and stand-alone glass shower. The entry level has a large family room with a natural gas fireplace. There are several windows that keep the bottom level light, sliding glass doors give access to the lower deck that back to woods allowing privacy while enjoying the outdoors. With easy access to 95 and 495, the location of this home is hard to beat. Enjoy the ease of 6666 Kelsey Point Circle, Alexandria, VA 22315. Some minor items are still being updated and Garage door is waiting for the permission of the HOA to be replaced.