6642 Haltwhistle Ln

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

AGENTS WELCOME! Spectacular large end unit home-youll love entertaining in home with your custom-built bar in Rec Room by the fireplace. Enjoy all the Kingstowne restaurants & shops just around the corner. Beautiful wood floors with recessed lighting thruout main level, SS appliances, closet organizers. Large deck, Garage parking, Washer/Dryer, and so much more.

Pets considered on case by case basis.

EOH



Lease Terms



$2,700.00 security deposit