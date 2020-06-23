All apartments in Kingstowne
6642 Haltwhistle Ln

6642 Haltwhistle Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6642 Haltwhistle Lane, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
AGENTS WELCOME! Spectacular large end unit home-youll love entertaining in home with your custom-built bar in Rec Room by the fireplace. Enjoy all the Kingstowne restaurants & shops just around the corner. Beautiful wood floors with recessed lighting thruout main level, SS appliances, closet organizers. Large deck, Garage parking, Washer/Dryer, and so much more.
.
Pets considered on case by case basis.
.
Online application and rent payments with TMKenny Property Services. See our reviews on Yelp & Google! EOH

Lease Terms

$2,700.00 security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6642 Haltwhistle Ln have any available units?
6642 Haltwhistle Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 6642 Haltwhistle Ln have?
Some of 6642 Haltwhistle Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6642 Haltwhistle Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6642 Haltwhistle Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6642 Haltwhistle Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 6642 Haltwhistle Ln is pet friendly.
Does 6642 Haltwhistle Ln offer parking?
Yes, 6642 Haltwhistle Ln does offer parking.
Does 6642 Haltwhistle Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6642 Haltwhistle Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6642 Haltwhistle Ln have a pool?
No, 6642 Haltwhistle Ln does not have a pool.
Does 6642 Haltwhistle Ln have accessible units?
No, 6642 Haltwhistle Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6642 Haltwhistle Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6642 Haltwhistle Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 6642 Haltwhistle Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6642 Haltwhistle Ln has units with air conditioning.
