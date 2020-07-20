All apartments in Kingstowne
Find more places like 6592 KELSEY POINT CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kingstowne, VA
/
6592 KELSEY POINT CIRCLE
Last updated June 3 2019 at 5:43 AM

6592 KELSEY POINT CIRCLE

6592 Kelsey Point Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kingstowne
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

6592 Kelsey Point Circle, Kingstowne, VA 22315
Rose Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful brick front th with 3 finished levels, 3 bedrooms (all with vaulted ceilings) , 3 1/2 baths, charming kitchen with cherry cabinets and lots of counterspace, formal dinrm and step-down to living room, rear deck has spectacular view of green space and common area, , skylight on 2nd floor hall, lower level family room with gas fireplace, mantel, walkout to patio and beautiful view! ***Please park in spot 45, visitor, or unmarked spots only*** Please do not park in the neighbors spots.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6592 KELSEY POINT CIRCLE have any available units?
6592 KELSEY POINT CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 6592 KELSEY POINT CIRCLE have?
Some of 6592 KELSEY POINT CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6592 KELSEY POINT CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
6592 KELSEY POINT CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6592 KELSEY POINT CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 6592 KELSEY POINT CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingstowne.
Does 6592 KELSEY POINT CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 6592 KELSEY POINT CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 6592 KELSEY POINT CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6592 KELSEY POINT CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6592 KELSEY POINT CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 6592 KELSEY POINT CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 6592 KELSEY POINT CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 6592 KELSEY POINT CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 6592 KELSEY POINT CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6592 KELSEY POINT CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6592 KELSEY POINT CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6592 KELSEY POINT CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elms Kingstowne
6008 Rock Cliff Ln
Kingstowne, VA 22315

Similar Pages

Kingstowne 1 Bedroom ApartmentsKingstowne 2 Bedroom Apartments
Kingstowne Dog Friendly ApartmentsKingstowne Pet Friendly Apartments
Kingstowne Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAFort Belvoir, VARiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDSilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDDunn Loring, VA
Capitol Heights, MDWoodburn, VALaurel Hill, VACheverly, MDDumfries, VAPeppermill Village, MDSeat Pleasant, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDSeven Corners, VATakoma Park, MDBurke, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University