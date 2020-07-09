All apartments in Kingstowne
Find more places like 6590 HICKMAN TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kingstowne, VA
/
6590 HICKMAN TERRACE
Last updated June 2 2020 at 5:55 PM

6590 HICKMAN TERRACE

6590 Hickman Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kingstowne
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6590 Hickman Terrace, Kingstowne, VA 22315
Rose Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
This sunny home is immaculate and very spacious with rear bump outs. Features dramatic open staircase leading to main level with lovely hardwood floors & elegant crown moldings/ big country kitchen with island & granite counter tops/ kitchen opens directly to a family room/ private fenced yard with deck/ finished walkout lower level with recessed lights, crown moldings & full bath/ amazing master suite with vaulted ceilings & walk-in closet/ luxury master bath with double sinks, soaking tub & separate shower. Enjoy the Kingstowne community amenities including pool, tennis, fitness center, tot lots & walking trails. Kingstowne is convenient located near the metro, Wegmans, loads of restaurants & shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6590 HICKMAN TERRACE have any available units?
6590 HICKMAN TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 6590 HICKMAN TERRACE have?
Some of 6590 HICKMAN TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6590 HICKMAN TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
6590 HICKMAN TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6590 HICKMAN TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 6590 HICKMAN TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingstowne.
Does 6590 HICKMAN TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 6590 HICKMAN TERRACE offers parking.
Does 6590 HICKMAN TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6590 HICKMAN TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6590 HICKMAN TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 6590 HICKMAN TERRACE has a pool.
Does 6590 HICKMAN TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 6590 HICKMAN TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 6590 HICKMAN TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6590 HICKMAN TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6590 HICKMAN TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6590 HICKMAN TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elms Kingstowne
6008 Rock Cliff Ln
Kingstowne, VA 22315

Similar Pages

Kingstowne 1 BedroomsKingstowne 2 Bedrooms
Kingstowne Apartments with ParkingKingstowne Dog Friendly Apartments
Kingstowne Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAFort Belvoir, VARiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDNewington, VASilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MD
Dunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VATriangle, VALaurel Hill, VACheverly, MDDumfries, VAPeppermill Village, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDGlenarden, MDGreenbriar, VAMontclair, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America