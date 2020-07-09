6590 HICKMAN TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking playground pool tennis court

This sunny home is immaculate and very spacious with rear bump outs. Features dramatic open staircase leading to main level with lovely hardwood floors & elegant crown moldings/ big country kitchen with island & granite counter tops/ kitchen opens directly to a family room/ private fenced yard with deck/ finished walkout lower level with recessed lights, crown moldings & full bath/ amazing master suite with vaulted ceilings & walk-in closet/ luxury master bath with double sinks, soaking tub & separate shower. Enjoy the Kingstowne community amenities including pool, tennis, fitness center, tot lots & walking trails. Kingstowne is convenient located near the metro, Wegmans, loads of restaurants & shops.