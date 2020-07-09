6590 HICKMAN TERRACE

Amenities
This sunny home is immaculate and very spacious with rear bump outs. Features dramatic open staircase leading to main level with lovely hardwood floors & elegant crown moldings/ big country kitchen with island & granite counter tops/ kitchen opens directly to a family room/ private fenced yard with deck/ finished walkout lower level with recessed lights, crown moldings & full bath/ amazing master suite with vaulted ceilings & walk-in closet/ luxury master bath with double sinks, soaking tub & separate shower. Enjoy the Kingstowne community amenities including pool, tennis, fitness center, tot lots & walking trails. Kingstowne is convenient located near the metro, Wegmans, loads of restaurants & shops.