6557 GRANGE LN #301

Don't miss this! In sought-after Kingstowne community. Priced below market value and ready to move-in. Bright and spacious 2-bedroom condo on 2nd floor. 2 master suites, each with own full bath. Enjoy separate balconies off dining room and kitchen. Washer and dryer will be replaced. Available now. Come check it out. Max 2 incomes to qualify = $67k gross. No smoking, no pets. Community amenities include outdoor pool, tennis and gym. EZ access to retail, movies, groceries, metro, I-95/395/I-495 and much more. Apply online https://www.longandfoster.com/rentals/6557-Grange-Lane-UNIT-301-Alexandria-VA-22315-287844725