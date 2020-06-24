All apartments in Kingstowne
6557 GRANGE LN #301

6557 Grange Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6557 Grange Lane, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Don't miss this! In sought-after Kingstowne community. Priced below market value and ready to move-in. Bright and spacious 2-bedroom condo on 2nd floor. 2 master suites, each with own full bath. Enjoy separate balconies off dining room and kitchen. Washer and dryer will be replaced. Available now. Come check it out. Max 2 incomes to qualify = $67k gross. No smoking, no pets. Community amenities include outdoor pool, tennis and gym. EZ access to retail, movies, groceries, metro, I-95/395/I-495 and much more. Apply online https://www.longandfoster.com/rentals/6557-Grange-Lane-UNIT-301-Alexandria-VA-22315-287844725

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6557 GRANGE LN #301 have any available units?
6557 GRANGE LN #301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 6557 GRANGE LN #301 have?
Some of 6557 GRANGE LN #301's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6557 GRANGE LN #301 currently offering any rent specials?
6557 GRANGE LN #301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6557 GRANGE LN #301 pet-friendly?
No, 6557 GRANGE LN #301 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingstowne.
Does 6557 GRANGE LN #301 offer parking?
Yes, 6557 GRANGE LN #301 offers parking.
Does 6557 GRANGE LN #301 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6557 GRANGE LN #301 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6557 GRANGE LN #301 have a pool?
Yes, 6557 GRANGE LN #301 has a pool.
Does 6557 GRANGE LN #301 have accessible units?
No, 6557 GRANGE LN #301 does not have accessible units.
Does 6557 GRANGE LN #301 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6557 GRANGE LN #301 has units with dishwashers.
Does 6557 GRANGE LN #301 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6557 GRANGE LN #301 does not have units with air conditioning.
