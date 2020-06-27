6414 CASTLEFIN WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking pet friendly

3 Level End Unit Brick TH in Kingstowne! Hardwood Floors all 3 levels. Vaulted Ceilings. Granite Kitchen. All Upgraded Baths. Walkout Level Basement Steps out to Brick Patio which is Fully Fenced. Living Room Steps out to Lovely Large Deck which backs to woods. Great Amenities! Near Kingstowne's North Pool & Fitness Ctr. Walking Trails. Community Events. Bus to Metro. Quick Access to 495/395. 2 Assigned Parking plus Guest Parking too. Small dog considered. Avail Move In Now. Assigned spaces are #15, #16 right in front.