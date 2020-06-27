All apartments in Kingstowne
6322 ALDERMAN DRIVE
6322 ALDERMAN DRIVE

6322 Alderman Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6322 Alderman Drive, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
hot tub
Beautifully updated large home with 3 finished levels located in sought-after Kingstowne area. Freshly painted with updated lighting package. Wood floors on main and upper levels. 2 fireplaces; huge updated kitchen with island and ample cabinet space; laundry room on main level. Upper level features MBR suite with cathedral ceilings, large walk-in closet and large soaking tub, separate shower and double sinks. 3 spacious bedrooms with some built-ins also on upper level. Lower level has new carpets plus family room, exercise room, extra kitchen, bedroom and full bath ~ perfect for an in-law or au pair suite! Relax on the spacious deck with hot tub. Very convenient location with all of the Kingstowne amenities. Also for sale: MLS# VAFX1098954

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6322 ALDERMAN DRIVE have any available units?
6322 ALDERMAN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 6322 ALDERMAN DRIVE have?
Some of 6322 ALDERMAN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6322 ALDERMAN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6322 ALDERMAN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6322 ALDERMAN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6322 ALDERMAN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingstowne.
Does 6322 ALDERMAN DRIVE offer parking?
No, 6322 ALDERMAN DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 6322 ALDERMAN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6322 ALDERMAN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6322 ALDERMAN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6322 ALDERMAN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6322 ALDERMAN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6322 ALDERMAN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6322 ALDERMAN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6322 ALDERMAN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6322 ALDERMAN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6322 ALDERMAN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
