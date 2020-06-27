6322 ALDERMAN DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry hot tub

Beautifully updated large home with 3 finished levels located in sought-after Kingstowne area. Freshly painted with updated lighting package. Wood floors on main and upper levels. 2 fireplaces; huge updated kitchen with island and ample cabinet space; laundry room on main level. Upper level features MBR suite with cathedral ceilings, large walk-in closet and large soaking tub, separate shower and double sinks. 3 spacious bedrooms with some built-ins also on upper level. Lower level has new carpets plus family room, exercise room, extra kitchen, bedroom and full bath ~ perfect for an in-law or au pair suite! Relax on the spacious deck with hot tub. Very convenient location with all of the Kingstowne amenities. Also for sale: MLS# VAFX1098954