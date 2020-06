Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

LOOK NO FURTHER....................................... - BEAUTIFUL 3 LEVEL TOWNHOUSE IN KINGSTOWNE, ALEXANDRIA, VA. HARDWOOD FLOORING, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, UPGRADED LIGHTING, BATHROOM ON ALL FLOORS. RECREATION ROOM WITH FIREPLACE. DECK OFF LIVING ROOM AND FENCED IN BACKYARD THAT BACKS TO WOODS. COMMUNITY HAS 2 POOLS, 2 FITNESS CENTERS, TENNIS COURTS, BASKETBALL COURTS, TOT LOTS AND MILES OF BIKING AND WALKING TRAILS. CLOSE TO 2 METRO STATIONS & SHOPPING CENTERS.



(RLNE2063261)