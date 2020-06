6228 WALKERS CROFT WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan playground

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities playground

IMMACULATE 3BR, 3.5BA END-UNIT HOME ON CUL-DE-SAC IN KINGSTOWNE, SITED ON LARGE LOT BACKING TO WOODS, WALKING PATH & PLAYGROUND...HUGE, BRIGHT LIVING ROOM...NEW UPDATED KITCHEN WITH QUARTZ CENTER ISLAND, STAINLESS GOURMET APPLIANCES, NEW CABINETRY & FLOORING...ADJACENT BREAKFAST AREA AND SPACIOUS DINING ROOM...MASTER BEDROOM WITH LOTS OF LIGHT, VAULTED CEILING & PLENTY OF CLOSET SPACE... LUXURY BATH WITH DOUBLE SINKS, SEPARATE TUB AND SHOWER...COZY LOWER LEVEL REC ROM WITH FIREPLACE AND WALKOUT TO PRIVATE, FENCED BACKYARD....EXTRA GUEST ROOM WITH FULL BATH GREAT FOR IN-LAW SUITE...NEW LIGHTING AND UPDATED BATHS & MORE...HURRY!...AVAIL NOW.