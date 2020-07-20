All apartments in Kingstowne
6153 SUMMER PARK LANE
Last updated July 7 2019 at 1:54 AM

6153 SUMMER PARK LANE

6153 Summer Park Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6153 Summer Park Lane, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Absolutely Beautiful Three Level, 3.5 Bath Town Home in sought after Kingstowne*Close to Shopping, Entertainment, Fairfax Parkway, I-95, I-395 & Ft Belvoir*Tastefully Painted throughout and Brazilian Oak Floors*Stainless Steel Appliances in the Eat-in Kitchen with Walkout onto Deck Overlooking Trees*Formal Dining Room*Nicely Finished Lower Level with Study/Den, Full Bathroom and Finished Recreation Room with Walk-out to Enclosed Patio Area*No Pets, No Smoking & Max 2 Adults*See Uploaded Document for Rental Conditions*Pls make 2 Separate Checks out to "NOVA Leasing & Management,LLC"

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6153 SUMMER PARK LANE have any available units?
6153 SUMMER PARK LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 6153 SUMMER PARK LANE have?
Some of 6153 SUMMER PARK LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6153 SUMMER PARK LANE currently offering any rent specials?
6153 SUMMER PARK LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6153 SUMMER PARK LANE pet-friendly?
No, 6153 SUMMER PARK LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingstowne.
Does 6153 SUMMER PARK LANE offer parking?
No, 6153 SUMMER PARK LANE does not offer parking.
Does 6153 SUMMER PARK LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6153 SUMMER PARK LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6153 SUMMER PARK LANE have a pool?
No, 6153 SUMMER PARK LANE does not have a pool.
Does 6153 SUMMER PARK LANE have accessible units?
No, 6153 SUMMER PARK LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 6153 SUMMER PARK LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6153 SUMMER PARK LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6153 SUMMER PARK LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6153 SUMMER PARK LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
