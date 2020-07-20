6153 SUMMER PARK LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse

Absolutely Beautiful Three Level, 3.5 Bath Town Home in sought after Kingstowne*Close to Shopping, Entertainment, Fairfax Parkway, I-95, I-395 & Ft Belvoir*Tastefully Painted throughout and Brazilian Oak Floors*Stainless Steel Appliances in the Eat-in Kitchen with Walkout onto Deck Overlooking Trees*Formal Dining Room*Nicely Finished Lower Level with Study/Den, Full Bathroom and Finished Recreation Room with Walk-out to Enclosed Patio Area*No Pets, No Smoking & Max 2 Adults*See Uploaded Document for Rental Conditions*Pls make 2 Separate Checks out to "NOVA Leasing & Management,LLC"