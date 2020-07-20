6149 OLIVET COURT

Amenities

BRAND NEW LUXURY VAN METRE home in 55+ Crest of Alexandria - never before occupied! Offered for rent - one member of household must be 55+, no permanent residents under 19 allowed. This delightful and energy efficient new home boasts a stunning gourmet kitchen with oversized island, high-end appliances, and top of the line cabinetry. Open floor plan with grand "Great Room" and Dining/Breakfast area. Main Level Master suite with private bath, walk-in closets, tray ceiling. Laundry on main level in mud-roof off rear-loading 2 car garage entryway. Upstairs features a grand Landing suitable for a library or study, 3 spacious bedrooms, and a bonus office. En-suite baths or dual-entry baths upstairs. The basement features a large family room with gas fireplace, bonus storage area, full bath and much more. Super convenient location near Wegmans, Ft Belvoir, Kingstowne, Kingstowne Sr Center, bus routes, and easy commute to Pentagon, DC and Crystal City (National Landings Amazon Campus).