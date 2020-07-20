All apartments in Kingstowne
Find more places like 6149 OLIVET COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kingstowne, VA
/
6149 OLIVET COURT
Last updated April 20 2019 at 1:43 AM

6149 OLIVET COURT

6149 Olivet Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kingstowne
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

6149 Olivet Dr, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
BRAND NEW LUXURY VAN METRE home in 55+ Crest of Alexandria - never before occupied! Offered for rent - one member of household must be 55+, no permanent residents under 19 allowed. This delightful and energy efficient new home boasts a stunning gourmet kitchen with oversized island, high-end appliances, and top of the line cabinetry. Open floor plan with grand "Great Room" and Dining/Breakfast area. Main Level Master suite with private bath, walk-in closets, tray ceiling. Laundry on main level in mud-roof off rear-loading 2 car garage entryway. Upstairs features a grand Landing suitable for a library or study, 3 spacious bedrooms, and a bonus office. En-suite baths or dual-entry baths upstairs. The basement features a large family room with gas fireplace, bonus storage area, full bath and much more. Super convenient location near Wegmans, Ft Belvoir, Kingstowne, Kingstowne Sr Center, bus routes, and easy commute to Pentagon, DC and Crystal City (National Landings Amazon Campus).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6149 OLIVET COURT have any available units?
6149 OLIVET COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 6149 OLIVET COURT have?
Some of 6149 OLIVET COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6149 OLIVET COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6149 OLIVET COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6149 OLIVET COURT pet-friendly?
No, 6149 OLIVET COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingstowne.
Does 6149 OLIVET COURT offer parking?
Yes, 6149 OLIVET COURT offers parking.
Does 6149 OLIVET COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6149 OLIVET COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6149 OLIVET COURT have a pool?
No, 6149 OLIVET COURT does not have a pool.
Does 6149 OLIVET COURT have accessible units?
No, 6149 OLIVET COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6149 OLIVET COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6149 OLIVET COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 6149 OLIVET COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6149 OLIVET COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elms Kingstowne
6008 Rock Cliff Ln
Kingstowne, VA 22315

Similar Pages

Kingstowne 1 BedroomsKingstowne 2 Bedrooms
Kingstowne Dog Friendly ApartmentsKingstowne Pet Friendly Places
Kingstowne Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAFort Belvoir, VARiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDSilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDDunn Loring, VA
Capitol Heights, MDWoodburn, VALaurel Hill, VACheverly, MDDumfries, VAPeppermill Village, MDSeat Pleasant, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDSeven Corners, VATakoma Park, MDBurke, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University