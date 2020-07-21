All apartments in Kingstowne
Last updated August 28 2019 at 7:49 PM

6115 LES DORSON LN

6115 Les Dorson Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6115 Les Dorson Lane, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome to 6115 Les Dorson Lane, a charming 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome located right down the street from the Kingstowne Town Center. This home features a brand-new water heater and neutral paint tones throughout making it move-in ready. The expansive living room has an inviting fireplace and lots of windows that flood the space with natural light. Just off the kitchen is an oversized deck offering outstanding entertaining and hanging out options. Upstairs, you'll find a master bedroom with two large closets and a private master bath. The lower level offers a den with a walk-in closet, a half bath and separate laundry room. Enjoy all of the popular amenities that Kingstowne has to offer, and a short drive to Kingstowne and Springfield Town Centers, Wegmans, and Metro!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6115 LES DORSON LN have any available units?
6115 LES DORSON LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 6115 LES DORSON LN have?
Some of 6115 LES DORSON LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6115 LES DORSON LN currently offering any rent specials?
6115 LES DORSON LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6115 LES DORSON LN pet-friendly?
No, 6115 LES DORSON LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingstowne.
Does 6115 LES DORSON LN offer parking?
Yes, 6115 LES DORSON LN offers parking.
Does 6115 LES DORSON LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6115 LES DORSON LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6115 LES DORSON LN have a pool?
No, 6115 LES DORSON LN does not have a pool.
Does 6115 LES DORSON LN have accessible units?
No, 6115 LES DORSON LN does not have accessible units.
Does 6115 LES DORSON LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6115 LES DORSON LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 6115 LES DORSON LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 6115 LES DORSON LN does not have units with air conditioning.
