6115 LES DORSON LN

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Welcome to 6115 Les Dorson Lane, a charming 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome located right down the street from the Kingstowne Town Center. This home features a brand-new water heater and neutral paint tones throughout making it move-in ready. The expansive living room has an inviting fireplace and lots of windows that flood the space with natural light. Just off the kitchen is an oversized deck offering outstanding entertaining and hanging out options. Upstairs, you'll find a master bedroom with two large closets and a private master bath. The lower level offers a den with a walk-in closet, a half bath and separate laundry room. Enjoy all of the popular amenities that Kingstowne has to offer, and a short drive to Kingstowne and Springfield Town Centers, Wegmans, and Metro!