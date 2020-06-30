All apartments in Kingstowne
Find more places like 6111 WIGMORE LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kingstowne, VA
/
6111 WIGMORE LANE
Last updated March 9 2020 at 1:54 AM

6111 WIGMORE LANE

6111 Wigmore Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kingstowne
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6111 Wigmore Lane, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeous Kingstowne area condo with a wooded lake view accessible to two METRO stations (Van Dorn and Springfield)! Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and granite counters with lots of space. Open Living Room with gas fireplace with custom surround and door to deck. Spacious Master Bedroom with huge walk-in closet, luxurious Master Baster Bath with double vanity, glass shower and soaking tub. Second Bedroom with double closets and walk-out access to the deck! Hurry, it won't last long!! Absolutely no pets and no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6111 WIGMORE LANE have any available units?
6111 WIGMORE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 6111 WIGMORE LANE have?
Some of 6111 WIGMORE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6111 WIGMORE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
6111 WIGMORE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6111 WIGMORE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 6111 WIGMORE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingstowne.
Does 6111 WIGMORE LANE offer parking?
No, 6111 WIGMORE LANE does not offer parking.
Does 6111 WIGMORE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6111 WIGMORE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6111 WIGMORE LANE have a pool?
No, 6111 WIGMORE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 6111 WIGMORE LANE have accessible units?
No, 6111 WIGMORE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 6111 WIGMORE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6111 WIGMORE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6111 WIGMORE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6111 WIGMORE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elms Kingstowne
6008 Rock Cliff Ln
Kingstowne, VA 22315

Similar Pages

Kingstowne 1 BedroomsKingstowne 2 Bedrooms
Kingstowne Apartments with ParkingKingstowne Dog Friendly Apartments
Kingstowne Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAFort Belvoir, VARiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDNewington, VASilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MD
Dunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VATriangle, VALaurel Hill, VACheverly, MDDumfries, VAPeppermill Village, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDGlenarden, MDGreenbriar, VAMontclair, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America