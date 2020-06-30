6111 WIGMORE LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Gorgeous Kingstowne area condo with a wooded lake view accessible to two METRO stations (Van Dorn and Springfield)! Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and granite counters with lots of space. Open Living Room with gas fireplace with custom surround and door to deck. Spacious Master Bedroom with huge walk-in closet, luxurious Master Baster Bath with double vanity, glass shower and soaking tub. Second Bedroom with double closets and walk-out access to the deck! Hurry, it won't last long!! Absolutely no pets and no smoking.