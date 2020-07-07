6075 JOUST LANE

Amenities
Fantastic 4 bedroom townhouse located in highly coveted Kingstowne. Two-level bump-out extension for added living space, hardwood floors throughout the main level. Great natural light from multiple windows and skylights. The updated kitchen features stainless-steel appliances. Brand new roof, and brand new paint throughout. Amenities include pools, gyms, tennis courts, tot-lots, clubhouses. This home just away from from all commuter routes, the Franconia-Springfield Metro station, Wegmans, & two Town Centers.Standard NVAR Rental Application. 45.00 per applicant payable to Barnes Real Estate Co. First months rent in certified funds in a separate check payable to Barnes Real Estate Co. for consideration. Pets on a case by case basis.