Last updated April 23 2020 at 1:27 AM

6075 JOUST LANE

6075 Joust Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6075 Joust Lane, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
playground
pool
tennis court
Fantastic 4 bedroom townhouse located in highly coveted Kingstowne. Two-level bump-out extension for added living space, hardwood floors throughout the main level. Great natural light from multiple windows and skylights. The updated kitchen features stainless-steel appliances. Brand new roof, and brand new paint throughout. Amenities include pools, gyms, tennis courts, tot-lots, clubhouses. This home just away from from all commuter routes, the Franconia-Springfield Metro station, Wegmans, & two Town Centers.Standard NVAR Rental Application. 45.00 per applicant payable to Barnes Real Estate Co. First months rent in certified funds in a separate check payable to Barnes Real Estate Co. for consideration. Pets on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6075 JOUST LANE have any available units?
6075 JOUST LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 6075 JOUST LANE have?
Some of 6075 JOUST LANE's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6075 JOUST LANE currently offering any rent specials?
6075 JOUST LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6075 JOUST LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6075 JOUST LANE is pet friendly.
Does 6075 JOUST LANE offer parking?
No, 6075 JOUST LANE does not offer parking.
Does 6075 JOUST LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6075 JOUST LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6075 JOUST LANE have a pool?
Yes, 6075 JOUST LANE has a pool.
Does 6075 JOUST LANE have accessible units?
No, 6075 JOUST LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 6075 JOUST LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6075 JOUST LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6075 JOUST LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6075 JOUST LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

