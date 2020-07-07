6075 JOUST LANE

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse playground pool tennis court

Fantastic 4 bedroom townhouse located in highly coveted Kingstowne. Two-level bump-out extension for added living space, hardwood floors throughout the main level. Great natural light from multiple windows and skylights. The updated kitchen features stainless-steel appliances. Brand new roof, and brand new paint throughout. Amenities include pools, gyms, tennis courts, tot-lots, clubhouses. This home just away from from all commuter routes, the Franconia-Springfield Metro station, Wegmans, & two Town Centers.Standard NVAR Rental Application. 45.00 per applicant payable to Barnes Real Estate Co. First months rent in certified funds in a separate check payable to Barnes Real Estate Co. for consideration. Pets on a case by case basis.