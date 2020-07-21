Fabulous 3-level Brick Townhouse in Kingstowne just minutes to FFX Cnty Parkway and 95. Home 2 bedrooms on the upper level and the basement is set-up to be used as a 3rd or Master Bedroom with a full bath. Completely remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. Huge double Deck on the market with a low/no maintenance yard. Pets case-by-case. Don't miss it! Landlord will consider a short-term lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6062 ALEXANDER AVENUE have any available units?
6062 ALEXANDER AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 6062 ALEXANDER AVENUE have?
Some of 6062 ALEXANDER AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6062 ALEXANDER AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
6062 ALEXANDER AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6062 ALEXANDER AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6062 ALEXANDER AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 6062 ALEXANDER AVENUE offer parking?
No, 6062 ALEXANDER AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 6062 ALEXANDER AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6062 ALEXANDER AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6062 ALEXANDER AVENUE have a pool?
No, 6062 ALEXANDER AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 6062 ALEXANDER AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 6062 ALEXANDER AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 6062 ALEXANDER AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6062 ALEXANDER AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6062 ALEXANDER AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6062 ALEXANDER AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.