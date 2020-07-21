All apartments in Kingstowne
Find more places like 6062 ALEXANDER AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kingstowne, VA
/
6062 ALEXANDER AVENUE
Last updated October 26 2019 at 7:49 PM

6062 ALEXANDER AVENUE

6062 Alexander Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kingstowne
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

6062 Alexander Avenue, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fabulous 3-level Brick Townhouse in Kingstowne just minutes to FFX Cnty Parkway and 95. Home 2 bedrooms on the upper level and the basement is set-up to be used as a 3rd or Master Bedroom with a full bath. Completely remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. Huge double Deck on the market with a low/no maintenance yard. Pets case-by-case. Don't miss it! Landlord will consider a short-term lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6062 ALEXANDER AVENUE have any available units?
6062 ALEXANDER AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 6062 ALEXANDER AVENUE have?
Some of 6062 ALEXANDER AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6062 ALEXANDER AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
6062 ALEXANDER AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6062 ALEXANDER AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6062 ALEXANDER AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 6062 ALEXANDER AVENUE offer parking?
No, 6062 ALEXANDER AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 6062 ALEXANDER AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6062 ALEXANDER AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6062 ALEXANDER AVENUE have a pool?
No, 6062 ALEXANDER AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 6062 ALEXANDER AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 6062 ALEXANDER AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 6062 ALEXANDER AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6062 ALEXANDER AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6062 ALEXANDER AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6062 ALEXANDER AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Find a Sublet
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elms Kingstowne
6008 Rock Cliff Ln
Kingstowne, VA 22315

Similar Pages

Kingstowne 1 Bedroom ApartmentsKingstowne 2 Bedroom Apartments
Kingstowne Dog Friendly ApartmentsKingstowne Pet Friendly Apartments
Kingstowne Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAFort Belvoir, VARiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDSilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDDunn Loring, VA
Capitol Heights, MDWoodburn, VALaurel Hill, VACheverly, MDDumfries, VAPeppermill Village, MDSeat Pleasant, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDSeven Corners, VATakoma Park, MDBurke, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University