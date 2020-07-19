All apartments in Kingstowne
Home
/
Kingstowne, VA
/
6027 WESCOTT HILLS WAY
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:20 PM

6027 WESCOTT HILLS WAY

6027 Wescott Hills Way · No Longer Available
Location

6027 Wescott Hills Way, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Close to 395/495, shopping, schools in Kingstowne area w/custom built-ins, crown/chair rail moldings,6-panel doors,9'ceilings,AM/FM intercom,central vac,wood foyer,recessed lights,skylights,huge master suite w/sitting area,tub/shower,walk-in closets,formal dining RM,kitchen w/loads of cabinets/counters, bkfst rm w/French doors,deck w/o fenced LL, REC RM,firepl,, 1 car Garage.New Granite counters Fantastic Location , beautiful home, Was a formal model, please make sure you wear you face mask, if feel getting sick do not visit the house. ask agent to provide you photos and information, search rentals with the home address and apply, thanks

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6027 WESCOTT HILLS WAY have any available units?
6027 WESCOTT HILLS WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 6027 WESCOTT HILLS WAY have?
Some of 6027 WESCOTT HILLS WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6027 WESCOTT HILLS WAY currently offering any rent specials?
6027 WESCOTT HILLS WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6027 WESCOTT HILLS WAY pet-friendly?
No, 6027 WESCOTT HILLS WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingstowne.
Does 6027 WESCOTT HILLS WAY offer parking?
Yes, 6027 WESCOTT HILLS WAY offers parking.
Does 6027 WESCOTT HILLS WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6027 WESCOTT HILLS WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6027 WESCOTT HILLS WAY have a pool?
No, 6027 WESCOTT HILLS WAY does not have a pool.
Does 6027 WESCOTT HILLS WAY have accessible units?
No, 6027 WESCOTT HILLS WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 6027 WESCOTT HILLS WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6027 WESCOTT HILLS WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 6027 WESCOTT HILLS WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 6027 WESCOTT HILLS WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
