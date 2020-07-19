6027 WESCOTT HILLS WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Close to 395/495, shopping, schools in Kingstowne area w/custom built-ins, crown/chair rail moldings,6-panel doors,9'ceilings,AM/FM intercom,central vac,wood foyer,recessed lights,skylights,huge master suite w/sitting area,tub/shower,walk-in closets,formal dining RM,kitchen w/loads of cabinets/counters, bkfst rm w/French doors,deck w/o fenced LL, REC RM,firepl,, 1 car Garage.New Granite counters Fantastic Location , beautiful home, Was a formal model, please make sure you wear you face mask, if feel getting sick do not visit the house. ask agent to provide you photos and information, search rentals with the home address and apply, thanks