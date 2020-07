Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Brand new modern kitchen, stainless steel appliances, modern master bath, private deck for entertainment, and plenty of space to make this townhome your new home! The community offers access to 2 pools, 2 gyms, and plenty of activities! Convenient to Ft. Belvoir, Francolnia Metro Station, 395, and 495. Please contact listing agent for more details!