5994 NORHAM DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Welcome to 5994 Norham drive, an outstanding 3-level townhouse in highly desirable Kingstowne. Beautiful hardwood floors flow throughout the main level and lots of windows allow tons of natural light. The eat-in kitchen has granite counters with an overhang for bar stool seating, maple cabinets, stainless-steel appliances, and recessed lighting. Upstairs, the delightful master bedroom features a vaulted ceiling, a large walk-in closet and an updated private master bath with dual sink vanity, granite counters and an oversized spa-like shower. The expansive lower level offers a relaxing fireplace, a separate laundry/storage room and lots of storage options. This fine residence has access to the endless list of desirable Kingstowne amenities, and is only minutes away from shopping, dining and transportation!