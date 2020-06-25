5994 NORHAM DR

Amenities
Welcome to 5994 Norham drive, an outstanding 3-level townhouse in highly desirable Kingstowne. Beautiful hardwood floors flow throughout the main level and lots of windows allow tons of natural light. The eat-in kitchen has granite counters with an overhang for bar stool seating, maple cabinets, stainless-steel appliances, and recessed lighting. Upstairs, the delightful master bedroom features a vaulted ceiling, a large walk-in closet and an updated private master bath with dual sink vanity, granite counters and an oversized spa-like shower. The expansive lower level offers a relaxing fireplace, a separate laundry/storage room and lots of storage options. This fine residence has access to the endless list of desirable Kingstowne amenities, and is only minutes away from shopping, dining and transportation!