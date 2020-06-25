All apartments in Kingstowne
5994 NORHAM DR
Last updated May 17 2020 at 12:28 PM

5994 NORHAM DR

5994 Norham Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5994 Norham Drive, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Welcome to 5994 Norham drive, an outstanding 3-level townhouse in highly desirable Kingstowne. Beautiful hardwood floors flow throughout the main level and lots of windows allow tons of natural light. The eat-in kitchen has granite counters with an overhang for bar stool seating, maple cabinets, stainless-steel appliances, and recessed lighting. Upstairs, the delightful master bedroom features a vaulted ceiling, a large walk-in closet and an updated private master bath with dual sink vanity, granite counters and an oversized spa-like shower. The expansive lower level offers a relaxing fireplace, a separate laundry/storage room and lots of storage options. This fine residence has access to the endless list of desirable Kingstowne amenities, and is only minutes away from shopping, dining and transportation!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5994 NORHAM DR have any available units?
5994 NORHAM DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 5994 NORHAM DR have?
Some of 5994 NORHAM DR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5994 NORHAM DR currently offering any rent specials?
5994 NORHAM DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5994 NORHAM DR pet-friendly?
No, 5994 NORHAM DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingstowne.
Does 5994 NORHAM DR offer parking?
Yes, 5994 NORHAM DR offers parking.
Does 5994 NORHAM DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5994 NORHAM DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5994 NORHAM DR have a pool?
No, 5994 NORHAM DR does not have a pool.
Does 5994 NORHAM DR have accessible units?
No, 5994 NORHAM DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5994 NORHAM DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5994 NORHAM DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 5994 NORHAM DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 5994 NORHAM DR does not have units with air conditioning.
