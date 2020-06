Amenities

patio / balcony gym pool tennis court internet access carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities gym pool internet access tennis court

Main and second level for rent in a Beautiful townhome, spacious deck, completely independent, totally remodel, new carpet and lots of storage space, pool, gym, tennis courts, Quite neighborhood,close to shops, transport, and more.(owner occupies basement with independent entrance, utilities tenant to pay 2/3 of Electricity and water, 1/2 of internet and cable)