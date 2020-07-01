5860 WESCOTT HILLS WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Tiffany model in sought after Kingstown. Just 2 minutes to shopping, movies, restaurants, Wal-mart and more. New carpet put in last year. New Appliances. This has 2 bedrooms. You can use the lower level as a bedroom or family room. Great Deck off living room with a pleasant view. Pets considered! 12-36 month lease okay! Will be freshly painted for new tenant. Current tenant says The home was a joy to live in. It is less than 1-mile from a major shopping center with restaurants, shopping, Walmart, post office. 3-miles form a major shopping mall. And 2 miles from the blue line metro stop! There are sidewalks everywhere and running trails nearby. Its tucked away in a VERY quiet corner. The deck is amazing. The backyard is perfect for pets. The backgate opens to a large grass area. There is also a field/park within a 3min walk from the front door. The upstairs is fashionable as a ~loft-like~ area.