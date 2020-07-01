All apartments in Kingstowne
Kingstowne, VA
5860 WESCOTT HILLS WAY
Last updated February 18 2020 at 1:35 PM

5860 WESCOTT HILLS WAY

5860 Wescott Hills Way
Location

5860 Wescott Hills Way, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Tiffany model in sought after Kingstown. Just 2 minutes to shopping, movies, restaurants, Wal-mart and more. New carpet put in last year. New Appliances. This has 2 bedrooms. You can use the lower level as a bedroom or family room. Great Deck off living room with a pleasant view. Pets considered! 12-36 month lease okay! Will be freshly painted for new tenant. Current tenant says The home was a joy to live in. It is less than 1-mile from a major shopping center with restaurants, shopping, Walmart, post office. 3-miles form a major shopping mall. And 2 miles from the blue line metro stop! There are sidewalks everywhere and running trails nearby. Its tucked away in a VERY quiet corner. The deck is amazing. The backyard is perfect for pets. The backgate opens to a large grass area. There is also a field/park within a 3min walk from the front door. The upstairs is fashionable as a ~loft-like~ area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5860 WESCOTT HILLS WAY have any available units?
5860 WESCOTT HILLS WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 5860 WESCOTT HILLS WAY have?
Some of 5860 WESCOTT HILLS WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5860 WESCOTT HILLS WAY currently offering any rent specials?
5860 WESCOTT HILLS WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5860 WESCOTT HILLS WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 5860 WESCOTT HILLS WAY is pet friendly.
Does 5860 WESCOTT HILLS WAY offer parking?
No, 5860 WESCOTT HILLS WAY does not offer parking.
Does 5860 WESCOTT HILLS WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5860 WESCOTT HILLS WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5860 WESCOTT HILLS WAY have a pool?
No, 5860 WESCOTT HILLS WAY does not have a pool.
Does 5860 WESCOTT HILLS WAY have accessible units?
No, 5860 WESCOTT HILLS WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 5860 WESCOTT HILLS WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5860 WESCOTT HILLS WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 5860 WESCOTT HILLS WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 5860 WESCOTT HILLS WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

