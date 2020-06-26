Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool media room

Welcome home to 5818 Wescott Hills Way a charming three-bedroom townhome backing to trees with fresh paint, bamboo floors throughout the main level, and much more! The updated kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, marble tile counters, track lighting, and a pass-through to the dining room. The beautiful sunken living room boasts a wood-burning fireplace with a mantle, and a glass door that opens to the wonderful deck with tree-covered views. The upper level houses the master bedroom with separate closets and a vanity area, and the second bedroom with a full-wall closet. The third bedroom is located on the lower level and has its own full bath for added privacy!This great home is close to everything in the area; Fort Belvoir, multiple Metro stations and the Kingstowne and Springfield Town Centers with excellent shops, restaurants and movie theaters. All major commuter routes, and the Express Lanes are also easily accessible. Residents of Kingstowne can enjoy the fantastic amenities which include outdoor swimming pools, sport courts, scenic trails, walking paths, community centers and much more.