Kingstowne, VA
5818 WESCOTT HILLS WAY
Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:12 PM

5818 WESCOTT HILLS WAY

5818 Wescott Hills Way · No Longer Available
Location

5818 Wescott Hills Way, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
media room
Welcome home to 5818 Wescott Hills Way a charming three-bedroom townhome backing to trees with fresh paint, bamboo floors throughout the main level, and much more! The updated kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, marble tile counters, track lighting, and a pass-through to the dining room. The beautiful sunken living room boasts a wood-burning fireplace with a mantle, and a glass door that opens to the wonderful deck with tree-covered views. The upper level houses the master bedroom with separate closets and a vanity area, and the second bedroom with a full-wall closet. The third bedroom is located on the lower level and has its own full bath for added privacy!This great home is close to everything in the area; Fort Belvoir, multiple Metro stations and the Kingstowne and Springfield Town Centers with excellent shops, restaurants and movie theaters. All major commuter routes, and the Express Lanes are also easily accessible. Residents of Kingstowne can enjoy the fantastic amenities which include outdoor swimming pools, sport courts, scenic trails, walking paths, community centers and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5818 WESCOTT HILLS WAY have any available units?
5818 WESCOTT HILLS WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 5818 WESCOTT HILLS WAY have?
Some of 5818 WESCOTT HILLS WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5818 WESCOTT HILLS WAY currently offering any rent specials?
5818 WESCOTT HILLS WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5818 WESCOTT HILLS WAY pet-friendly?
No, 5818 WESCOTT HILLS WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingstowne.
Does 5818 WESCOTT HILLS WAY offer parking?
Yes, 5818 WESCOTT HILLS WAY offers parking.
Does 5818 WESCOTT HILLS WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5818 WESCOTT HILLS WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5818 WESCOTT HILLS WAY have a pool?
Yes, 5818 WESCOTT HILLS WAY has a pool.
Does 5818 WESCOTT HILLS WAY have accessible units?
No, 5818 WESCOTT HILLS WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 5818 WESCOTT HILLS WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5818 WESCOTT HILLS WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 5818 WESCOTT HILLS WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 5818 WESCOTT HILLS WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
