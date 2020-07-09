All apartments in Kingstowne
Find more places like 5554 JOWETT CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kingstowne, VA
/
5554 JOWETT CT
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:00 AM

5554 JOWETT CT

5554 Jowett Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kingstowne
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5554 Jowett Court, Kingstowne, VA 22315
Rose Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Spacious, lovely 3-Level 3/2/.5.5 TH with garage at almost 2,000 sq ft. * Available Friday, June 26. Pets on a Case-by-Case basis. * Front kitchen with pantry over looks beautiful community green space. South-facing, sunny Living Room with 9 ft ceilings opens up to large deck overlooking trees. Bright kitchen with space for a breakfast table opens to Dining Room. Enormous Living Room with a wet bar is a great place to dedicate for drinks or coffee. Master bedroom boasts vaulted ceiling with fan, walk-in closet and enormous en-suite bath with jacuzzi bathtub, shower and dual sinks. Ceiling fans in bedrooms 2 & 3 as well. Recreation Room with gas log fireplace has full-sized window and walks out to rear yard. Relax in your own Covid compliant Hot tub. Privacy in the middle of family-friendly, amenities-laden popular Kingstowne with its multiple pools, tot lots, fitness center, lake, walking & biking trails, child care center, groceries, shopping, restaurants and more. Recreation Room floor to be repaired. * Please excuse our mess. Tenants (with young children) are in the process of packing and moving out. * No showings without clearing with the listing agent. Please call or text 703-300-1357 for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5554 JOWETT CT have any available units?
5554 JOWETT CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 5554 JOWETT CT have?
Some of 5554 JOWETT CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5554 JOWETT CT currently offering any rent specials?
5554 JOWETT CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5554 JOWETT CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 5554 JOWETT CT is pet friendly.
Does 5554 JOWETT CT offer parking?
Yes, 5554 JOWETT CT offers parking.
Does 5554 JOWETT CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5554 JOWETT CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5554 JOWETT CT have a pool?
Yes, 5554 JOWETT CT has a pool.
Does 5554 JOWETT CT have accessible units?
No, 5554 JOWETT CT does not have accessible units.
Does 5554 JOWETT CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5554 JOWETT CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 5554 JOWETT CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 5554 JOWETT CT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elms Kingstowne
6008 Rock Cliff Ln
Kingstowne, VA 22315

Similar Pages

Kingstowne 1 BedroomsKingstowne 2 Bedrooms
Kingstowne Apartments with ParkingKingstowne Dog Friendly Apartments
Kingstowne Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAFort Belvoir, VARiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDNewington, VASilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MD
Dunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VATriangle, VALaurel Hill, VACheverly, MDDumfries, VAPeppermill Village, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDGlenarden, MDGreenbriar, VAMontclair, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America