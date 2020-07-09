5554 JOWETT CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage hot tub

Spacious, lovely 3-Level 3/2/.5.5 TH with garage at almost 2,000 sq ft. * Available Friday, June 26. Pets on a Case-by-Case basis. * Front kitchen with pantry over looks beautiful community green space. South-facing, sunny Living Room with 9 ft ceilings opens up to large deck overlooking trees. Bright kitchen with space for a breakfast table opens to Dining Room. Enormous Living Room with a wet bar is a great place to dedicate for drinks or coffee. Master bedroom boasts vaulted ceiling with fan, walk-in closet and enormous en-suite bath with jacuzzi bathtub, shower and dual sinks. Ceiling fans in bedrooms 2 & 3 as well. Recreation Room with gas log fireplace has full-sized window and walks out to rear yard. Relax in your own Covid compliant Hot tub. Privacy in the middle of family-friendly, amenities-laden popular Kingstowne with its multiple pools, tot lots, fitness center, lake, walking & biking trails, child care center, groceries, shopping, restaurants and more. Recreation Room floor to be repaired. * Please excuse our mess. Tenants (with young children) are in the process of packing and moving out. * No showings without clearing with the listing agent. Please call or text 703-300-1357 for details.