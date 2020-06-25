5317 Buxton Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking pet friendly sauna

Fabulous Three Bedroom Three Level Townhome in the Heart of Kingstowne! - Available May 1st or sooner! Call and schedule a tour today because this beauty won't last long! 703-966-2232



Newer carpet throughout. Main level has a unique sunken living room, dining, and large kitchen with eat in area. Enjoy the peace of being near trees while grilling a meal on the deck or just lounging and reading a book.



Upstairs you will enjoy the vaulted ceiling of the master bedroom and en suite with large round soaking tub. Two other bedrooms with great closet space and full bathroom complete the upper floor.



Large rec room with laundry and lots of unfinished storage. There is also a full bathroom and BONUS Sauna! There are two reserved parking spaces and open guest parking available.



Located in Kingstowne this property is within minutes of the Springfield-Fanconia Metro, shopping, restaurants, and all major highways. Minutes from Fort Belvior, Pentagon, Arlington, and DC.



Pets are case by case with deposit.

Security deposit is equal to one month's rent with approved credit and background check.



Apply online at www.hatchpropertymanagement.com/vacancies and pay $60/adult with credit or debit card.



OPEN HOUSE Sunday May 5th 10am-11am



Equal Housing Opportunity



(RLNE4819584)