All apartments in Kingstowne
Find more places like 5304 RIDLEY COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kingstowne, VA
/
5304 RIDLEY COURT
Last updated November 30 2019 at 11:46 PM

5304 RIDLEY COURT

5304 Ridley Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kingstowne
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5304 Ridley Court, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
A lovely cozy 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhome in Kingstowne neighbour.~ New ceiling lights all through dinning room and living room. Gorgeous hardwood floors on main and upper levels. The terrific eat-in kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast area with a large recessed box window.~ The deluxe master bedroom offers a soaring vaulted ceiling, two large closets and a private master bath with a fabulous skylight and soaking tub. A huge rec room in basement level, walk out to back woods.~ Kingstowne community amenities including swimming pools, fitness centers, playgrounds, tennis and basketball courts, walking paths and much more. Easy access to 2 Metro stations, major commuter routes and Kingstowne Town Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5304 RIDLEY COURT have any available units?
5304 RIDLEY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 5304 RIDLEY COURT have?
Some of 5304 RIDLEY COURT's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5304 RIDLEY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
5304 RIDLEY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5304 RIDLEY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 5304 RIDLEY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingstowne.
Does 5304 RIDLEY COURT offer parking?
No, 5304 RIDLEY COURT does not offer parking.
Does 5304 RIDLEY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5304 RIDLEY COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5304 RIDLEY COURT have a pool?
Yes, 5304 RIDLEY COURT has a pool.
Does 5304 RIDLEY COURT have accessible units?
No, 5304 RIDLEY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 5304 RIDLEY COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 5304 RIDLEY COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5304 RIDLEY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 5304 RIDLEY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elms Kingstowne
6008 Rock Cliff Ln
Kingstowne, VA 22315

Similar Pages

Kingstowne 1 BedroomsKingstowne 2 Bedrooms
Kingstowne Apartments with ParkingKingstowne Dog Friendly Apartments
Kingstowne Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAFort Belvoir, VARiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDNewington, VASilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MD
Dunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VATriangle, VALaurel Hill, VACheverly, MDDumfries, VAPeppermill Village, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDGlenarden, MDGreenbriar, VAMontclair, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America