5304 RIDLEY COURT

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel gym pool playground

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym playground pool tennis court

A lovely cozy 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhome in Kingstowne neighbour.~ New ceiling lights all through dinning room and living room. Gorgeous hardwood floors on main and upper levels. The terrific eat-in kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast area with a large recessed box window.~ The deluxe master bedroom offers a soaring vaulted ceiling, two large closets and a private master bath with a fabulous skylight and soaking tub. A huge rec room in basement level, walk out to back woods.~ Kingstowne community amenities including swimming pools, fitness centers, playgrounds, tennis and basketball courts, walking paths and much more. Easy access to 2 Metro stations, major commuter routes and Kingstowne Town Center.