5275 BALLYCASTLE CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Don't miss the opportunity to rent this beautiful, 3+ level end-unit townhome in quiet neighborhood. From the moment you walk into this home, you will feel comfortable and at peace. Large windows and tall ceilings make this townhome feel so very spacious. The hardwoods on the main level provide a sense of warmth, and the flow from room to room makes entertaining a breeze. Large, gourmet kitchen with plenty of windows overlooks the deck and large trees. Stainless steel appliances, upgraded countertops, and space for a table - you will never want to leave this room, it's perfect! The cozy living room is carpeted and also boasts a wall full of windows. An additional dining area right off of the kitchen is great for family gatherings. Take the stairs up to the bedroom level, where you will find 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. A few more steps takes you up to the luxurious master bedroom, which offers vaulted ceilings and skylights. A loft style master bathroom provides a retreatful space, with a separate shower, soaking tub, and double vanities. Plenty of closet space and storage throughout the entire unit. The basement is accessible from the two car garage, and is the perfect spot for an office or recreation room. Built-ins, a fireplace, a full bathroom, and the laundry area round out this space. Open the sliders to the fenced in back yard, with access via a gate to some green space. Fenced-in backyard with deck overlooking trees provides a sense of privacy, while still being so very close to every convenience you can think of. Located in between two metro stops, shops and restaurants, TopGolf, 495/95, and right around the corner from the public high school. Act fast!