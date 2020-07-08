All apartments in Kingstowne
Find more places like 5275 BALLYCASTLE CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kingstowne, VA
/
5275 BALLYCASTLE CIRCLE
Last updated November 13 2019 at 5:57 AM

5275 BALLYCASTLE CIRCLE

5275 Ballycastle Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kingstowne
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5275 Ballycastle Circle, Kingstowne, VA 22315
Rose Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Don't miss the opportunity to rent this beautiful, 3+ level end-unit townhome in quiet neighborhood. From the moment you walk into this home, you will feel comfortable and at peace. Large windows and tall ceilings make this townhome feel so very spacious. The hardwoods on the main level provide a sense of warmth, and the flow from room to room makes entertaining a breeze. Large, gourmet kitchen with plenty of windows overlooks the deck and large trees. Stainless steel appliances, upgraded countertops, and space for a table - you will never want to leave this room, it's perfect! The cozy living room is carpeted and also boasts a wall full of windows. An additional dining area right off of the kitchen is great for family gatherings. Take the stairs up to the bedroom level, where you will find 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. A few more steps takes you up to the luxurious master bedroom, which offers vaulted ceilings and skylights. A loft style master bathroom provides a retreatful space, with a separate shower, soaking tub, and double vanities. Plenty of closet space and storage throughout the entire unit. The basement is accessible from the two car garage, and is the perfect spot for an office or recreation room. Built-ins, a fireplace, a full bathroom, and the laundry area round out this space. Open the sliders to the fenced in back yard, with access via a gate to some green space. Fenced-in backyard with deck overlooking trees provides a sense of privacy, while still being so very close to every convenience you can think of. Located in between two metro stops, shops and restaurants, TopGolf, 495/95, and right around the corner from the public high school. Act fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5275 BALLYCASTLE CIRCLE have any available units?
5275 BALLYCASTLE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 5275 BALLYCASTLE CIRCLE have?
Some of 5275 BALLYCASTLE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5275 BALLYCASTLE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
5275 BALLYCASTLE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5275 BALLYCASTLE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 5275 BALLYCASTLE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingstowne.
Does 5275 BALLYCASTLE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 5275 BALLYCASTLE CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 5275 BALLYCASTLE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5275 BALLYCASTLE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5275 BALLYCASTLE CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 5275 BALLYCASTLE CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 5275 BALLYCASTLE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 5275 BALLYCASTLE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 5275 BALLYCASTLE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5275 BALLYCASTLE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5275 BALLYCASTLE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5275 BALLYCASTLE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Find a Sublet
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elms Kingstowne
6008 Rock Cliff Ln
Kingstowne, VA 22315

Similar Pages

Kingstowne 1 BedroomsKingstowne 2 Bedrooms
Kingstowne Apartments with ParkingKingstowne Dog Friendly Apartments
Kingstowne Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAFort Belvoir, VARiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDNewington, VASilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MD
Dunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VATriangle, VALaurel Hill, VACheverly, MDDumfries, VAPeppermill Village, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDGlenarden, MDGreenbriar, VAMontclair, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America