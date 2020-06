Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking media room

Amazing Townhouse in Kingstowne! Located near many restaurants, shopping centers, and movie theaters. Nearby metro includes the Yellow and Blue lines. 3 Levels of Hardwood Floors and Ceramic Tiles. Granite Countertops, updated baths, deck and full walk-up basement awaits you! Other features include newly painted walls, fully finished basement, and fenced in backyard. Don't wait and see it today! HOME WILL BE PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED AFTER CURRENT TENANT MOVES OUT