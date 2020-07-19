All apartments in Kingstowne
Kingstowne, VA
5169 BALLYCASTLE CIR
5169 BALLYCASTLE CIR

5169 Ballycastle Circle · (866) 677-6937
Location

5169 Ballycastle Circle, Kingstowne, VA 22315
Rose Hill

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Welcome to 5169 Ballycastle Circle, a beautiful 3 bedroom townhome backing to trees in the popular north end of Kingstowne! As you enter the foyer, you are greeted with gorgeous marble flooring and a custom chandelier. Gleaming hardwood floors grace the living and dining rooms and elegant moldings add a classy touch. The gourmet kitchen includes granite counters and backsplash, stainless-steel appliances, 42-inch cabinets, recessed lighting, and a center island. Just off the kitchen the family room offers a relaxing gas fireplace. Upstairs, the luxurious master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling, two walk-in closets, and a double window that overlooks trees. The master bathroom contains a deep soaking Jacuzzi tub with separate shower and dual sink vanity. Conveniently down the hall from the master bedroom is an upper level laundry room. The lower level has a spacious rec room and a sliding glass door leading to the lower deck that is fully fenced-in. Kingstowne is treasured for its awesome community amenities including pools, gyms, tennis courts, tot-lots, clubhouses and so much more! In addition, this fine home is only minutes from all commuter routes, two Metro stations, Wegmans, & two Town Centers!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5169 BALLYCASTLE CIR have any available units?
5169 BALLYCASTLE CIR has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5169 BALLYCASTLE CIR have?
Some of 5169 BALLYCASTLE CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5169 BALLYCASTLE CIR currently offering any rent specials?
5169 BALLYCASTLE CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5169 BALLYCASTLE CIR pet-friendly?
No, 5169 BALLYCASTLE CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingstowne.
Does 5169 BALLYCASTLE CIR offer parking?
Yes, 5169 BALLYCASTLE CIR offers parking.
Does 5169 BALLYCASTLE CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5169 BALLYCASTLE CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5169 BALLYCASTLE CIR have a pool?
Yes, 5169 BALLYCASTLE CIR has a pool.
Does 5169 BALLYCASTLE CIR have accessible units?
No, 5169 BALLYCASTLE CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 5169 BALLYCASTLE CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5169 BALLYCASTLE CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 5169 BALLYCASTLE CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 5169 BALLYCASTLE CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
