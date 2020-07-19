5169 BALLYCASTLE CIR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

Welcome to 5169 Ballycastle Circle, a beautiful 3 bedroom townhome backing to trees in the popular north end of Kingstowne! As you enter the foyer, you are greeted with gorgeous marble flooring and a custom chandelier. Gleaming hardwood floors grace the living and dining rooms and elegant moldings add a classy touch. The gourmet kitchen includes granite counters and backsplash, stainless-steel appliances, 42-inch cabinets, recessed lighting, and a center island. Just off the kitchen the family room offers a relaxing gas fireplace. Upstairs, the luxurious master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling, two walk-in closets, and a double window that overlooks trees. The master bathroom contains a deep soaking Jacuzzi tub with separate shower and dual sink vanity. Conveniently down the hall from the master bedroom is an upper level laundry room. The lower level has a spacious rec room and a sliding glass door leading to the lower deck that is fully fenced-in. Kingstowne is treasured for its awesome community amenities including pools, gyms, tennis courts, tot-lots, clubhouses and so much more! In addition, this fine home is only minutes from all commuter routes, two Metro stations, Wegmans, & two Town Centers!