5241 PLEASURE COVE COURT

Bright & Spacious 3-Level Brick Townhouse, 3 Bedrooms on the Upper Level with Ample Closet Space. 4th Bedroom in the Lower Level W/Private Full Bath. Hardwood Floor in throughout the Main Level, Updated Kitchen with SS Appliances. New SS Refrigerator Being Installed. New Washer & Dryer. Spacious Fully finished Walk-out Basement with Rec Room & Wood Burning Fireplace, Brick Patio with Fenced Backyard. Conveniently Located! Walking Distance to Kingstowne Town Center and Just Minutes from Wegmans, Ft. Belvoir and Springfield Town Center, I-495 and I-395.