All apartments in Kingstowne
Find more places like 5241 PLEASURE COVE COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kingstowne, VA
/
5241 PLEASURE COVE COURT
Last updated March 25 2019 at 5:53 AM

5241 PLEASURE COVE COURT

5241 Pleasure Cove Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kingstowne
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

5241 Pleasure Cove Court, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Bright & Spacious 3-Level Brick Townhouse, 3 Bedrooms on the Upper Level with Ample Closet Space. 4th Bedroom in the Lower Level W/Private Full Bath. Hardwood Floor in throughout the Main Level, Updated Kitchen with SS Appliances. New SS Refrigerator Being Installed. New Washer & Dryer. Spacious Fully finished Walk-out Basement with Rec Room & Wood Burning Fireplace, Brick Patio with Fenced Backyard. Conveniently Located! Walking Distance to Kingstowne Town Center and Just Minutes from Wegmans, Ft. Belvoir and Springfield Town Center, I-495 and I-395.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5241 PLEASURE COVE COURT have any available units?
5241 PLEASURE COVE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 5241 PLEASURE COVE COURT have?
Some of 5241 PLEASURE COVE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5241 PLEASURE COVE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
5241 PLEASURE COVE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5241 PLEASURE COVE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 5241 PLEASURE COVE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingstowne.
Does 5241 PLEASURE COVE COURT offer parking?
No, 5241 PLEASURE COVE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 5241 PLEASURE COVE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5241 PLEASURE COVE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5241 PLEASURE COVE COURT have a pool?
No, 5241 PLEASURE COVE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 5241 PLEASURE COVE COURT have accessible units?
No, 5241 PLEASURE COVE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 5241 PLEASURE COVE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5241 PLEASURE COVE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 5241 PLEASURE COVE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 5241 PLEASURE COVE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elms Kingstowne
6008 Rock Cliff Ln
Kingstowne, VA 22315

Similar Pages

Kingstowne 1 BedroomsKingstowne 2 Bedrooms
Kingstowne Dog Friendly ApartmentsKingstowne Pet Friendly Places
Kingstowne Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAFort Belvoir, VARiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDSilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDDunn Loring, VA
Capitol Heights, MDWoodburn, VALaurel Hill, VACheverly, MDDumfries, VAPeppermill Village, MDSeat Pleasant, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDSeven Corners, VATakoma Park, MDBurke, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University