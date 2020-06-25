All apartments in Idylwood
Last updated May 30 2020 at 1:00 AM

7816 SNEAD LANE

7816 Snead Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7816 Snead Lane, Idylwood, VA 22043
Idylwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
ice maker
microwave
Inside the Beltway and close Mosaic District. 3-level townhouse with 3 bedrooms (on 1st level) + 1 den (in the basement), 2 full bathrooms and 2 half bathrooms, new gleaming hardwood floors on the first level, and living room and dining room on the main floor. Sunny eat in kitchen w/pantry, bay window, crown moldings. New tiles in the basement with a rec room, den and .5 bath room. Fenced backyard with gate. Plenty of parking spaces ( you can around park about 15 cars around the divider in front of the townhome). Close to Bus & Dunn Loring Metro. Easy access to Route 50/66/I495 and commute to Pentagon and Washington, DC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7816 SNEAD LANE have any available units?
7816 SNEAD LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Idylwood, VA.
What amenities does 7816 SNEAD LANE have?
Some of 7816 SNEAD LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7816 SNEAD LANE currently offering any rent specials?
7816 SNEAD LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7816 SNEAD LANE pet-friendly?
No, 7816 SNEAD LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Idylwood.
Does 7816 SNEAD LANE offer parking?
Yes, 7816 SNEAD LANE offers parking.
Does 7816 SNEAD LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7816 SNEAD LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7816 SNEAD LANE have a pool?
No, 7816 SNEAD LANE does not have a pool.
Does 7816 SNEAD LANE have accessible units?
No, 7816 SNEAD LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 7816 SNEAD LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7816 SNEAD LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7816 SNEAD LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7816 SNEAD LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

