7816 SNEAD LANE

Amenities
Inside the Beltway and close Mosaic District. 3-level townhouse with 3 bedrooms (on 1st level) + 1 den (in the basement), 2 full bathrooms and 2 half bathrooms, new gleaming hardwood floors on the first level, and living room and dining room on the main floor. Sunny eat in kitchen w/pantry, bay window, crown moldings. New tiles in the basement with a rec room, den and .5 bath room. Fenced backyard with gate. Plenty of parking spaces ( you can around park about 15 cars around the divider in front of the townhome). Close to Bus & Dunn Loring Metro. Easy access to Route 50/66/I495 and commute to Pentagon and Washington, DC.