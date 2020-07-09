7808 Trevino Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Commuters Dream Townhouse 3Bed/3Bath, Bonus Room + Basement! - The Renters Warehouse presents to you this fresh bright and spacious Townhome located in the sought after neighborhood of Pinewood Green. Commuters dream! Only minutes away from 495, 66, and Dunn Loring-Merrifield Metro! The Main level features a separate dining area, large living area with walkout to large deck, updated powder room and renovated kitchen featuring new Quartz countertops with backsplash, White Shaker cabinets & recessed lighting (Renovated in Nov 2019). Top floor features 2 Bedrooms, 1 Master Bedroom, and full Bath. Basement features bonus room, Half bath & Rec Room area! Property available for immediate occupancy! Home will be professionally cleaned prior to move in. $50/application, $10/month utility and maintenance reduction program added to rent. $99 move-in charge. For questions or to schedule a self access showing, please call 202-217-4807.



