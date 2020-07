Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

NEW KITCHEN, NEW HARDWOOD, NEW CARPET. Spacious, like new town home in quiet community, Walk to METRO! *2*Cozy fireplaces! All the best shopping, Whole Foods, Starbucks etc....Granite Kitchen, New appliances, tile floor. NEW HARDWOODS IN Living and Dining rooms. .Spacious and bright. Lower level could be 4TH Bedroom. Lots of light and walks out to patio. Easy living with modern conveniences in perfect location! Pets on case by case