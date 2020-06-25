7414 LEIGHTON DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Handsome 4-lvl Split Level home located located just a few minutes from WFC Metro! * Situated at end of cul-de-sac for privacy * Long driveway for off-street parking * Spacious 5BR-3BA home with updated Kitchen & Hardwood Floors * Formal Living Rm with FP * Separate Dining Room * Huge Deck for entertaining * Lwr Lvl can be used as an Au-Pair Suite * W&OD Bike Patch just a few blocks away * Rear & Side Yards including possible Garden plot * Great shopping, trendy dining , Tysons, Mosaic District, & City of Falls Church activities close by * Marshall High pyramid * Photos show home vacant * Good Credit & References a Must * NO Pets * See Documents for Application instructions