Last updated July 31 2019 at 3:11 AM

7414 LEIGHTON DRIVE

7414 Leighton Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7414 Leighton Dr, Idylwood, VA 22043
Idylwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Handsome 4-lvl Split Level home located located just a few minutes from WFC Metro! * Situated at end of cul-de-sac for privacy * Long driveway for off-street parking * Spacious 5BR-3BA home with updated Kitchen & Hardwood Floors * Formal Living Rm with FP * Separate Dining Room * Huge Deck for entertaining * Lwr Lvl can be used as an Au-Pair Suite * W&OD Bike Patch just a few blocks away * Rear & Side Yards including possible Garden plot * Great shopping, trendy dining , Tysons, Mosaic District, & City of Falls Church activities close by * Marshall High pyramid * Photos show home vacant * Good Credit & References a Must * NO Pets * See Documents for Application instructions

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7414 LEIGHTON DRIVE have any available units?
7414 LEIGHTON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Idylwood, VA.
What amenities does 7414 LEIGHTON DRIVE have?
Some of 7414 LEIGHTON DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7414 LEIGHTON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7414 LEIGHTON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7414 LEIGHTON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7414 LEIGHTON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Idylwood.
Does 7414 LEIGHTON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7414 LEIGHTON DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7414 LEIGHTON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7414 LEIGHTON DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7414 LEIGHTON DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7414 LEIGHTON DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7414 LEIGHTON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7414 LEIGHTON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7414 LEIGHTON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7414 LEIGHTON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7414 LEIGHTON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7414 LEIGHTON DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
