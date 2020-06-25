Nicely updated Home located in sought after Popular Heights. 5-bedrooms and 2 full baths. Freshly painted through-out. Remodeled Kitchen w/Granite Counters and Stainless Steel Appliances. All Bathroom have been updated as well. Finished lower level with a Kitchenette. Private Back Yd. with Paver Patio. Great Location inside the Beltway. 1-mile to West Falls Church Metro. Close to New Merrifield Town Center. Pets Case-by-case.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7401 ALLAN AVENUE have any available units?
7401 ALLAN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Idylwood, VA.
What amenities does 7401 ALLAN AVENUE have?
Some of 7401 ALLAN AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7401 ALLAN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
7401 ALLAN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7401 ALLAN AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7401 ALLAN AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 7401 ALLAN AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 7401 ALLAN AVENUE offers parking.
Does 7401 ALLAN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7401 ALLAN AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7401 ALLAN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 7401 ALLAN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 7401 ALLAN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 7401 ALLAN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 7401 ALLAN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7401 ALLAN AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7401 ALLAN AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7401 ALLAN AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.