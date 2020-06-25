7401 ALLAN AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nicely updated Home located in sought after Popular Heights. 5-bedrooms and 2 full baths. Freshly painted through-out. Remodeled Kitchen w/Granite Counters and Stainless Steel Appliances. All Bathroom have been updated as well. Finished lower level with a Kitchenette. Private Back Yd. with Paver Patio. Great Location inside the Beltway. 1-mile to West Falls Church Metro. Close to New Merrifield Town Center. Pets Case-by-case.