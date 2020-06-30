7400 TOWER STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautifully upgraded and well-maintained raised rambler is the perfect place to raise your family. Situated on a spacious fenced in yard, its' landscaping, driveway and beautiful foliage give it great curb appeal. The location is ideal for anyone seeking easy commute options and it is a short distance to local destinations, restaurants and attractions. The Mosaic District, downtown Falls Church and Tysons Corner are all a short drive away, it is also within walking distance to Metro. The home features a recently updated kitchen, basement, bathrooms and family room along with a standalone shed for yard and project work. If you are a pet owner or have children, you will not want to miss the opportunity to see the large backyard and deck. Staying active is also easy from this home, with to the W&OD Trail, Jefferson District Golf Course, and Providence Recreation Center all nearby. Come check out the friendly neighborhood and schedule a visit today! $500 non refundable pet deposit per pet plus monthly pet rent.