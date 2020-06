7064 FALLS REACH DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

UNBELIEVABLE LOCATION! DO YOU COMMUTE? THIS NEIGHBORHOOD LITERALLY BACKS TO THE WEST FALLS CHURCH METRO. END-UNIT 2-LEVEL TOWNHOME CONDO. NEW FOR 2019; HVAC, HOT WATER HEATER, CARPET, LIGHT FIXTURES, KITCHEN FAUCET, SILESTONE QUARTZ KITCHEN COUNTER-TOPS, REPLACED ALL INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DOOR KNOBS. FIREPLACE CLEANED AND INTERIOR PAINTED LIGHT FILLED KITCHEN. LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH GAS FIREPLACE & WALK-OUT TO PATIO. UPSTAIRS FEATURE 2 MASTER SUITES, 1 HAS A LARGE WALK-IN-CLOSET & BALCONY. UPPER-LEVEL LAUNDRY LEVEL. COMMUNITY POOL. EASY ACCESS TO ROUTE-7 AND I-66. BE THE FIRST TO ENJOY THIS NEWLY UPDATED HOME. AVAILABLE 1/17/20.