All apartments in Idylwood
Find more places like 6990 FALLS REACH DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Idylwood, VA
/
6990 FALLS REACH DRIVE
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:43 PM

6990 FALLS REACH DRIVE

6990 Falls Reach Drive · (703) 534-4630
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Idylwood
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

6990 Falls Reach Drive, Idylwood, VA 22043
Idylwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1352 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
lobby
Huge, renovated corner unit with open floor plan & garage pkg across from West FallsChurch Metro. Secure bldg. with lobby and elevator. 2020: carpet replaced in living room, dining area and hall. Tile backsplash added in Kitchen. 2017: Kitchen was totally renovated, carpet replaced throughout; professionally painted. 1352 sq ft of space results in spacious rooms thru-out plus lots of closet space. Fireplace& Balcony. Full size Washer/dryer in unit. Community pool. Easy access to metro, public transportation, stores and shops. No Smoking. No Pets. Income required: $82,800 annual plus good credit. Check with listing agent or your Realtor as to how to apply. $60/adult application fee paid on line. View this nice condo via You tube and contact listing agent or your Realtor for an appointment to visit. See https://youtu.be/MOZ4_2VvR-0

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6990 FALLS REACH DRIVE have any available units?
6990 FALLS REACH DRIVE has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6990 FALLS REACH DRIVE have?
Some of 6990 FALLS REACH DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6990 FALLS REACH DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6990 FALLS REACH DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6990 FALLS REACH DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6990 FALLS REACH DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Idylwood.
Does 6990 FALLS REACH DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6990 FALLS REACH DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 6990 FALLS REACH DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6990 FALLS REACH DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6990 FALLS REACH DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 6990 FALLS REACH DRIVE has a pool.
Does 6990 FALLS REACH DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6990 FALLS REACH DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6990 FALLS REACH DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6990 FALLS REACH DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6990 FALLS REACH DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6990 FALLS REACH DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6990 FALLS REACH DRIVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Tysons Glen and Devonshire Square Apartments & Townhomes
2250 Mohegan Dr
Idylwood, VA 22043
eaves Fairfax Towers
2251 Pimmit Dr
Idylwood, VA 22043

Similar Pages

Idylwood 1 BedroomsIdylwood 2 Bedrooms
Idylwood 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIdylwood Apartments with Pool
Idylwood Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VA
East Riverdale, MDGroveton, VANorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VAFairland, MDTemple Hills, MDChevy Chase, MDBladensburg, MDBurke Centre, VAGlassmanor, MDTakoma Park, MDMount Rainier, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity