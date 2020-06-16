6990 FALLS REACH DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage lobby

Huge, renovated corner unit with open floor plan & garage pkg across from West FallsChurch Metro. Secure bldg. with lobby and elevator. 2020: carpet replaced in living room, dining area and hall. Tile backsplash added in Kitchen. 2017: Kitchen was totally renovated, carpet replaced throughout; professionally painted. 1352 sq ft of space results in spacious rooms thru-out plus lots of closet space. Fireplace& Balcony. Full size Washer/dryer in unit. Community pool. Easy access to metro, public transportation, stores and shops. No Smoking. No Pets. Income required: $82,800 annual plus good credit. Check with listing agent or your Realtor as to how to apply. $60/adult application fee paid on line. View this nice condo via You tube and contact listing agent or your Realtor for an appointment to visit. See https://youtu.be/MOZ4_2VvR-0