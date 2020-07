Amenities

granite counters stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Condo, Falls Church's Best Kept Secret! Fall in love with this immaculate 2 story condo. Beautiful kitchen with Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, 2 master bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms on the second level. Enjoy an enormous ground floor with half bathroom. Perfect for hosting. No Pets. Available Now!**650 Minimum Credit Score Required**