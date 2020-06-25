Amenities
2802 Emma Lee St Unit 102 Available 01/03/20 Lovely 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in Falls Church - Renters Warehouse presents to you this lovely 2 bedroom 2 bathroom garden style condo in Falls Church. Enjoy ample sized rooms on this first floor unit. Granite counter tops in kitchen and fireplace in living room. Property comes with 2 car garage. Location is right off the 495 beltway, route 50 & other major roads. Minutes from DC or Mosaic District with plenty of restaurants, movie theater & more. Pet friendly. Tenant pays electricity. $45 non-refundable App Fee, $99 move-in charge/property. For more information and to schedule a showing please call 571.239.0553.
(RLNE5346341)