Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:48 PM

2802 Emma Lee St Unit 102

2802 Emma Lee Street · No Longer Available
Location

2802 Emma Lee Street, Idylwood, VA 22042
Idylwood

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
2802 Emma Lee St Unit 102 Available 01/03/20 Lovely 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in Falls Church - Renters Warehouse presents to you this lovely 2 bedroom 2 bathroom garden style condo in Falls Church. Enjoy ample sized rooms on this first floor unit. Granite counter tops in kitchen and fireplace in living room. Property comes with 2 car garage. Location is right off the 495 beltway, route 50 & other major roads. Minutes from DC or Mosaic District with plenty of restaurants, movie theater & more. Pet friendly. Tenant pays electricity. $45 non-refundable App Fee, $99 move-in charge/property. For more information and to schedule a showing please call 571.239.0553.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2802 Emma Lee St Unit 102 have any available units?
2802 Emma Lee St Unit 102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Idylwood, VA.
What amenities does 2802 Emma Lee St Unit 102 have?
Some of 2802 Emma Lee St Unit 102's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2802 Emma Lee St Unit 102 currently offering any rent specials?
2802 Emma Lee St Unit 102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2802 Emma Lee St Unit 102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2802 Emma Lee St Unit 102 is pet friendly.
Does 2802 Emma Lee St Unit 102 offer parking?
Yes, 2802 Emma Lee St Unit 102 offers parking.
Does 2802 Emma Lee St Unit 102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2802 Emma Lee St Unit 102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2802 Emma Lee St Unit 102 have a pool?
No, 2802 Emma Lee St Unit 102 does not have a pool.
Does 2802 Emma Lee St Unit 102 have accessible units?
No, 2802 Emma Lee St Unit 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 2802 Emma Lee St Unit 102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2802 Emma Lee St Unit 102 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2802 Emma Lee St Unit 102 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2802 Emma Lee St Unit 102 does not have units with air conditioning.

