All apartments in Idylwood
Find more places like 2433 Lexington Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Idylwood, VA
/
2433 Lexington Rd.
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

2433 Lexington Rd.

2433 Lexington Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Idylwood
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2433 Lexington Road, Idylwood, VA 22043
Idylwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
dogs allowed
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2433 Lexington Rd. Available 06/17/20 Beautiful Spacious 5 Bedroom Single Family Home - Spacious 4 level home. Updates include: Hardwood floors, Gas fireplace in the living room, Large level backyard w/ mature trees offers privacy, Tons of storage thru-out. Awesome mud room area off driveway entrance Perfect commuter location.

Virtual YouTube tours of 2433 Lexington Rd

Lower level

https://youtu.be/orgzC5NtM6Y

Main level

https://youtu.be/QF1eYttZbbU

Qualifications: To qualify, the two lowest household incomes need to exceed $135,000/ year.
Applicants should also have good credit and rental history.

Fees:
Rent: $3400
Security Deposit: $3400 (due at time of submitting application)
Date Available: June 17, 2020

Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities (electric, water, trash and gas).

Home is professionally managed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.
Home is professionally listed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.

Listing agent represents the landlord in this real estate transaction.

(RLNE5755324)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2433 Lexington Rd. have any available units?
2433 Lexington Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Idylwood, VA.
What amenities does 2433 Lexington Rd. have?
Some of 2433 Lexington Rd.'s amenities include hardwood floors, dogs allowed, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2433 Lexington Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
2433 Lexington Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2433 Lexington Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2433 Lexington Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 2433 Lexington Rd. offer parking?
No, 2433 Lexington Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 2433 Lexington Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2433 Lexington Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2433 Lexington Rd. have a pool?
No, 2433 Lexington Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 2433 Lexington Rd. have accessible units?
No, 2433 Lexington Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 2433 Lexington Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2433 Lexington Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2433 Lexington Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2433 Lexington Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

eaves Fairfax Towers
2251 Pimmit Dr
Idylwood, VA 22043
Tysons Glen and Devonshire Square Apartments & Townhomes
2250 Mohegan Dr
Idylwood, VA 22043

Similar Pages

Idylwood 1 BedroomsIdylwood 2 Bedrooms
Idylwood 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIdylwood Apartments with Pool
Idylwood Apartments with Washer-DryerAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VA
East Riverdale, MDGroveton, VANorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VAFairland, MDTemple Hills, MDChevy Chase, MDBladensburg, MDBurke Centre, VAGlassmanor, MDTakoma Park, MDMount Rainier, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia