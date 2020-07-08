Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

2433 Lexington Rd. Available 06/17/20 Beautiful Spacious 5 Bedroom Single Family Home - Spacious 4 level home. Updates include: Hardwood floors, Gas fireplace in the living room, Large level backyard w/ mature trees offers privacy, Tons of storage thru-out. Awesome mud room area off driveway entrance Perfect commuter location.



Virtual YouTube tours of 2433 Lexington Rd



Lower level



https://youtu.be/orgzC5NtM6Y



Main level



https://youtu.be/QF1eYttZbbU



Qualifications: To qualify, the two lowest household incomes need to exceed $135,000/ year.

Applicants should also have good credit and rental history.



Fees:

Rent: $3400

Security Deposit: $3400 (due at time of submitting application)

Date Available: June 17, 2020



Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities (electric, water, trash and gas).



Home is professionally managed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.

Listing agent represents the landlord in this real estate transaction.



