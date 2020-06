Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Wow Space! It looks as good as the photos. Open, sunny and pristine place. 3 BR's/2.5 Baths with extra rooms...Office/sitting rm loft, basement with Family Room and 2 other rooms, plus laundry, plus utility. Fab totally mod kitchen walks out to back patio. Check out convenient commute routes and nearby parks/trails.