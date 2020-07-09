2276 CARTBRIDGE ROAD

Amenities

Amazing location for this beautiful three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms townhouse in a quiet community. The open floor plan is perfect for indoor/outdoor entertaining. Remodeled gourmet kitchen, remodeled baths, hardwood floors on the main and second floor, new front load washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, new cedar shake roof. Walk-out sunny lower level with full bathroom and fireplace. Stone patio and large deck perfect for entertaining. Steps to bus for a four minute ride to West Falls Church Metro or walk the one mile. Walk to Whole Foods, Trader Joes, shops, regional library. Minutes to Routes 7, 66, and 495, close to Tyson's Corner, within a mile of the DS Training Center in Dunn Loring, and Merrifield shops and restaurants.