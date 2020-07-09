All apartments in Idylwood
2276 CARTBRIDGE ROAD

2276 Cartbridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

2276 Cartbridge Road, Idylwood, VA 22043
Idylwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Amazing location for this beautiful three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms townhouse in a quiet community. The open floor plan is perfect for indoor/outdoor entertaining. Remodeled gourmet kitchen, remodeled baths, hardwood floors on the main and second floor, new front load washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, new cedar shake roof. Walk-out sunny lower level with full bathroom and fireplace. Stone patio and large deck perfect for entertaining. Steps to bus for a four minute ride to West Falls Church Metro or walk the one mile. Walk to Whole Foods, Trader Joes, shops, regional library. Minutes to Routes 7, 66, and 495, close to Tyson's Corner, within a mile of the DS Training Center in Dunn Loring, and Merrifield shops and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

