All apartments in Idylwood
Find more places like 2230 George C. Marshall Unit: 728F.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Idylwood, VA
/
2230 George C. Marshall Unit: 728F
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2230 George C. Marshall Unit: 728F

2230 George C Marshall Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Idylwood
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2230 George C Marshall Drive, Idylwood, VA 22043
Idylwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
pool table
internet access
lobby
sauna
tennis court
valet service
2 Bedrooms/bathrooms End-unit, fully-furnished Luxury living in sought after Tysons Corner location at the Renaissance High-Rise building.

Ideal for executives, relocators, or extended-stay. ..Security deposit required.

* Free Shuttle to/from West Falls landmark Metro Station * Secure-Gated Entry * 24-hour concierge * Fully furnished condo with Fully equipped kitchen * Elegant lobby with electronic and controlled entry * State-of-the-art fitness center, his and her locker rooms, each with saunas. * Granite countertops in Bathroom/Kitchen * Stainless steel-modern appliances. * Full-size stacked washer & dryer. * Marble Flooring in Kitchen/ Bathroom. * Hardwood in Living room/ Dining Room. * 2 large private balconies. * VIP parking + reserved parking pass included with rent (2passes). * Business center and on-site retail including Salon, Convenience store, Valet Dry-Cleaners, and ATM. * Lounge Room with Pool Table and Kitchen * Excellent review from previous tenants.

Utilities, High-Speed Internet, Phone-line, Dishnetwork TV , Private parking, and Free shuttle to Metro, all included in rent! Access to I495/I66 within minutes. Minutes/Walking Distance to Whole Foods, Starbucks, Trader Joes, Tysons Corner Mall, Tysons Galleria, Restaurants, West Falls landmark Metro, Jasons Deli
Resort Living!!! !!! Complimentary Shuttle to Metro!! 24/hr Conceirge!! State of the art Fitness Center/Sauna !!Gated Entrance!!! Year-Round Swimming Pool / Tennis !! / Premium Parking !! Onsite HairSalon !! DryCleaning!! ATM!! and much more..............

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2230 George C. Marshall Unit: 728F have any available units?
2230 George C. Marshall Unit: 728F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Idylwood, VA.
What amenities does 2230 George C. Marshall Unit: 728F have?
Some of 2230 George C. Marshall Unit: 728F's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2230 George C. Marshall Unit: 728F currently offering any rent specials?
2230 George C. Marshall Unit: 728F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2230 George C. Marshall Unit: 728F pet-friendly?
No, 2230 George C. Marshall Unit: 728F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Idylwood.
Does 2230 George C. Marshall Unit: 728F offer parking?
Yes, 2230 George C. Marshall Unit: 728F offers parking.
Does 2230 George C. Marshall Unit: 728F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2230 George C. Marshall Unit: 728F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2230 George C. Marshall Unit: 728F have a pool?
Yes, 2230 George C. Marshall Unit: 728F has a pool.
Does 2230 George C. Marshall Unit: 728F have accessible units?
No, 2230 George C. Marshall Unit: 728F does not have accessible units.
Does 2230 George C. Marshall Unit: 728F have units with dishwashers?
No, 2230 George C. Marshall Unit: 728F does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2230 George C. Marshall Unit: 728F have units with air conditioning?
No, 2230 George C. Marshall Unit: 728F does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Find a Sublet
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tysons Glen and Devonshire Square Apartments & Townhomes
2250 Mohegan Dr
Idylwood, VA 22043
eaves Fairfax Towers
2251 Pimmit Dr
Idylwood, VA 22043

Similar Pages

Idylwood 1 BedroomsIdylwood 2 Bedrooms
Idylwood 3 BedroomsIdylwood Apartments with Balcony
Idylwood Apartments with Washer-DryerAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VA
East Riverdale, MDGroveton, VANorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VAFairland, MDTemple Hills, MDChevy Chase, MDBladensburg, MDBurke Centre, VAGlassmanor, MDTakoma Park, MDMount Rainier, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia