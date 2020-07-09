2230 George C. Marshall Unit: 728F

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters parking stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr concierge gym parking pool pool table internet access lobby sauna tennis court valet service

2 Bedrooms/bathrooms End-unit, fully-furnished Luxury living in sought after Tysons Corner location at the Renaissance High-Rise building.



Ideal for executives, relocators, or extended-stay. ..Security deposit required.



* Free Shuttle to/from West Falls landmark Metro Station * Secure-Gated Entry * 24-hour concierge * Fully furnished condo with Fully equipped kitchen * Elegant lobby with electronic and controlled entry * State-of-the-art fitness center, his and her locker rooms, each with saunas. * Granite countertops in Bathroom/Kitchen * Stainless steel-modern appliances. * Full-size stacked washer & dryer. * Marble Flooring in Kitchen/ Bathroom. * Hardwood in Living room/ Dining Room. * 2 large private balconies. * VIP parking + reserved parking pass included with rent (2passes). * Business center and on-site retail including Salon, Convenience store, Valet Dry-Cleaners, and ATM. * Lounge Room with Pool Table and Kitchen * Excellent review from previous tenants.



Utilities, High-Speed Internet, Phone-line, Dishnetwork TV , Private parking, and Free shuttle to Metro, all included in rent! Access to I495/I66 within minutes. Minutes/Walking Distance to Whole Foods, Starbucks, Trader Joes, Tysons Corner Mall, Tysons Galleria, Restaurants, West Falls landmark Metro, Jasons Deli

Resort Living!!! !!! Complimentary Shuttle to Metro!! 24/hr Conceirge!! State of the art Fitness Center/Sauna !!Gated Entrance!!! Year-Round Swimming Pool / Tennis !! / Premium Parking !! Onsite HairSalon !! DryCleaning!! ATM!! and much more..............