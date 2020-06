Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse

Beautiful 4 BR/3 .5 BA townhome in Dominion community. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless appliances, pantry and breakfast room. Formal dining room. Spacious lower level includes recreation room with fireplace, wet bar and access to outdoor patio area. Lots of storage, laundry on upper level. Close to Tysons, popular Mosaic District and Metro! $45 pp application fee to RE/MAX Gateway. OWC pets with pet rent. NO MORE THAN 2 INCOMES TO QUALIFY.